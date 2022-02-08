Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Afghan family receives car from ACPS, CAYA and money from Skooma

Ahmad Ashrat seeing his car for the first time
Ahmad Ashrat seeing his car for the first time(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County family has a new set of wheels, thanks to a partnership between a Charlottesville nonprofit and Albemarle County Public Schools.

Ahmad Ashrat is a refugee from Afghanistan who has been relying on public transportation for the last four months.

“You miss one bus and need another one and wait half-an-hour or an hour, sometimes you get stuck in the cold or the dark,” Ashrat said.

Ashrat now has a car of his own, thanks to the generosity of an Albemarle County woman.

“We got the car donated to us,” Come As You Are Cville founder Tristan Kabesa said. “She told us because she wanted us to give it to a family in need.”

Albemarle County Public Schools is also stepping up to help this family.

Albemarle County School Staffers and Tristan Kabesa from Come As You Are C'ville.
Albemarle County School Staffers and Tristan Kabesa from Come As You Are C'ville.(wvir)

Myles Nelson is the mental health and wellness coordinator for ACPS, where he met Ashrat’s children. He is the one who selected the family to receive the car.

“It’s been a wonderful connection of a lot of different community collaboration, for all this to come together and work with a very wonderful family who is very deserving,” Nelson said.

Skooma is a boutique CBD and Delta 8 dispensary on the Downtown Mall. Owner David Treccariche wrote a check to Come As You Are Cville on behalf of the Ashrat family. They can use the money for any maintenance the car may need.

Ahmad Ashrat says this kindness is what attracts people from around the world to America and to Charlottesville.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized

Latest News

The University of Virginia Rotunda and Lawn (FILE)
UVA researchers working on Animating Alzheimer’s, a film debuting this spring
FILE
COVID-19 deaths still a worry as BA.2 surfaces
(FILE)
Infant care costs in Virginia weighing on wallets
(FILE)
Virginia GOP blocks gay marriage, voting rights proposals