Afghan family receives car from ACPS, CAYA and money from Skooma

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County family has a new set of wheels, thanks to a partnership between a Charlottesville nonprofit and Albemarle County Public Schools.

Ahmad Ashrat is a refugee from Afghanistan who has been relying on public transportation for the last four months.

“You miss one bus and need another one and wait half-an-hour or an hour, sometimes you get stuck in the cold or the dark,” Ashrat said.

Ashrat now has a car of his own, thanks to the generosity of an Albemarle County woman.

“We got the car donated to us,” Come As You Are Cville founder Tristan Kabesa said. “She told us because she wanted us to give it to a family in need.”

Albemarle County Public Schools is also stepping up to help this family.

Albemarle County School Staffers and Tristan Kabesa from Come As You Are C'ville. (wvir)

Myles Nelson is the mental health and wellness coordinator for ACPS, where he met Ashrat’s children. He is the one who selected the family to receive the car.

“It’s been a wonderful connection of a lot of different community collaboration, for all this to come together and work with a very wonderful family who is very deserving,” Nelson said.

Skooma is a boutique CBD and Delta 8 dispensary on the Downtown Mall. Owner David Treccariche wrote a check to Come As You Are Cville on behalf of the Ashrat family. They can use the money for any maintenance the car may need.

Ahmad Ashrat says this kindness is what attracts people from around the world to America and to Charlottesville.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.