ACPS parents show appreciation for school nurses

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - For schools nurses in Albemarle County Public Schools it is a labor of love. To honor their hard work throughout the coronavirus pandemic, parents took a visit to all 25 schools to deliver gifts.

“Our school nurses are just working really hard to support us and make sure the kids are healthy.” Families Helping Families Co-President Amanda Alger said. “So it’s been a community effort.”

Cynthia Diggs, a nurse at Woodbrook Elementary school, was a recipient of these gifts.

“You just have to just take one day at a time.” Diggs said, ”It was a complete surprise. Very nice and appreciative.”

Alger felt a personal tie to bringing flowers and chocolates to the nurse; her daughter had tested positive for COVID-19 right after the holidays and Cynthia helped a lot, through navigating how to approach quarantining and missing schools.

Alger said a mom from Baker Butler Elementary School came up with the idea and led this project. They posted a sign-up, and within days other volunteers were eager to help. It became a community effort.

Cynthia helps families just like the Alger’s all the time, especially as guidelines are constantly changing,

“What I realized is that our school nurses are here and they’re humans and they’re doing the best that they can support our kids and our families,” said Alger.

Families Helping Families is planning similar appreciation gifts for teachers now but need more help with volunteers and fundraising. The group meets the second Tuesday of every month over Zoom. Alger said they welcome anyone to attend and the mission is to build community by working with ACPS PTOS.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.