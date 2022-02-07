Youngkin says he regrets his campaign’s tweet attacking teen

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he regrets what he’s calling an “unauthorized” tweet sent from his campaign account over the weekend. The tweet attacked a high school student and invoked a scandal previous Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam faced.

Saturday’s tweet was directed at Ethan Lynne, a 17-year-old student involved in Democratic politics. It came after Lynne tweeted about recent news articles that raised questions about the Youngkin administration’s plans for an initiative highlighting the history of enslaved people who labored in the Executive Mansion.

The post was later deleted but drew widespread condemnation.

Youngkin tweeted Monday from his official governor’s office account that he regretted what happened and had addressed it with his team.

