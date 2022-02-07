Wintergreen hosts about a dozen Wounded Warriors

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A lot of new skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes this weekend at Wintergreen, no matter their ability. About a dozen wounded warriors and their families came out to Nelson County to ski and snowboard.

With the help of Wintergreen Adaptive Sports, everyone there was able to glide down the slopes, proving there is no barrier to enjoying a day out on the mountain.

“As an above knee amputee wasn’t quite certain if I would be able to snowboard and ski and do all those activities,” Phillip Rodriguez who was in the US Marine Corps from 1990-2006 said.

With the help of the instructors at Wintergreen, Rodriguez was quickly proven wrong.

“It’s a little more difficult because given my leg now, I have to lock it in place,” Rodriguez said. “So I can’t move my left leg, but it’s still awesome to be able to do it on my own.”

Wounded Warriors is a program for military veterans and those who were wounded in combat. Rodriguez lost his leg in the early 2000s, but on Sunday afternoon, he was gliding down the slopes like he used to.

“To see the joy in their their eyes and their expression as we get them going on the mountain again, it’s just wonderful,” Wintergreen Adaptive Sports instructor Casey Kalinowski said. “It’s something that I wish everyone could see because it’s great.”

It’s instructors like Kalinowski, making this possible.

“Adaptive is in the name,” Kalinowski said. “So, it’s almost every time we’re out here, a different student is going to have to be worked with in different ways. So, we just adapt to it. We watch them. We learn the best ways to kind of talk to them, how to communicate.”

The weekend isn’t just for the warriors, but also their families. Veterans brought their spouses and children to take lessons and enjoy the slopes, too.

“It’s really nice because I’ve never been able to ski before, and I have seen it on TV and stuff and it’s cool to see how many people are out here,” Jaylampley Pride said.

The Pride family came from Woodbridge for this experience. Neither of the two daughters had skied before, but the generosity of the program helped them branch out.

Even though this was a first time hitting the slopes for some, it won’t be their last. Both the Pride family and Rodriguez say they’ll be back.

Normally there’s even more families participating in Wintergreen’s Adaptive Sports program, but this year the group was scaled back due to the pandemic. Staff say everyone still brought 100% of the drive.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.