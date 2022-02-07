Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes

FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan. 16, 2021. A White House review found credible evidence that Lander, the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and science adviser to President Joe Biden, bullied staffers and treated them disrespectfully, in violation of its “Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy," but the administration plans to keep him on the job after giving him counseling.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House review found credible evidence that top scientist Dr. Eric Lander violated its “Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy,” but the administration plans to keep him on the job after giving him counseling.

An internal review last year, prompted by a workplace complaint, found evidence that Lander, the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and science adviser to President Joe Biden, bullied staffers and treated them disrespectfully. That put him at odds with Biden’s day-one directive that he expected “honesty and decency” from all who worked for his administration and would fire anyone who shows disrespect to others “on the spot.”

The White House said senior administration officials had met with Lander about his actions and management of the office. It said Lander and OSTP are required to take certain corrective actions as part of the review.

“White House leadership met with Dr. Lander to discuss the seriousness of the matter and the President’s expectation that all staff interactions be conducted with respect,” said White House spokesman Mike Gwin. “We take this incredibly seriously and we are taking swift action to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”

On Friday, Lander issued an apology to staffers in his office, acknowledging “I have spoken to colleagues within OSTP in a disrespectful or demeaning way.”

“I am deeply sorry for my conduct,” he added. “I especially want to apologize to those of you who I treated poorly, or were present at the time.”

Lander, whose position was elevated to Cabinet-rank by Biden, appeared prominently with the president last week when he relaunched his “Cancer Moonshot” program to marshal federal resources behind research and treatment for cancer diseases.

The findings against Lander were first reported by Politico.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial of 3 ex-officers in Floyd killing to resume after COVID pause
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
European leaders in Moscow, Washington on Ukraine crisis
Frontier to take over Spirit airlines in a $3 billion tie-up between budget carriers.
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B low-cost carrier deal
FILE - Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek poses for a photo in Stockholm, Sweden on June 18,...
Spotify CEO to employees: Canceling Joe Rogan not ‘the answer’