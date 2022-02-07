Advertise With Us
Virginia Senate kills bill ending most mandatory minimums

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two Democrats in the Virginia Senate have joined with Republicans to defeat a measure that would have eliminated almost all mandatory minimum sentences.

The measure sponsored by Sen. Joe Morrissey died Monday on a vote of 21-19 after a lengthy debate. It would have eliminated mandatory minimums, except in the case of a conviction for the aggravated murder of a law-enforcement officer.

Many of the penalties were adopted decades ago as part of the tough-on-crime movement, which some lawmakers blame for mass incarceration.

Democratic Sens. Lynwood Lewis and Dick Saslaw joined with Republicans to defeat the measure. It would have faced long odds in the GOP-controlled House. But a similar measure passed the Senate last year.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

