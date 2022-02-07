Three people displaced after house fire in Richmond
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews in Richmond responded to a house fire that occurred overnight.
At 10:36 p.m., crews responded to 3909 Peyton Avenue for reports of a house fire.
Once on scene, crews found heavy smoke coming from the home, and that the occupants had exited the house safely.
There were no injuries reported, and the Red Cross was requested to assist two adults and one juvenile.
Fire officials were able to determine that the fire was accidental and the source of the blaze was heated grease on the kitchen stove.
