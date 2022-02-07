Suspect charged with felony in Staunton shooting
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A man was shot Friday night inside the Baja Bean in Staunton.
Police say two men, described as friends, were tussling when a gun was discharged and one of the men was shot in the groin.
The victim was taken to Augusta Health, then transferred to UVA.
Authorities have arrested and charged 37-year-old Michael Carlin with reckless handling of a firearm, carrying a handgun in public under the influence and unlawfully throwing a missile in an occupied building.
Carlin is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.