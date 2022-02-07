Suspect charged with felony in Staunton shooting

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A man was shot Friday night inside the Baja Bean in Staunton.

Police say two men, described as friends, were tussling when a gun was discharged and one of the men was shot in the groin.

The victim was taken to Augusta Health, then transferred to UVA.

Authorities have arrested and charged 37-year-old Michael Carlin with reckless handling of a firearm, carrying a handgun in public under the influence and unlawfully throwing a missile in an occupied building.

Carlin is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

