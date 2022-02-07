Struggles at the line cost UVA women’s basketball in 59-55 loss against Clemson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team led by as many as twelve points in the 2nd half, but they could not hang on, and the Cavaliers fell 59-55 at home against Clemson on Sunday.

The loss drops UVA to 0-10 in the ACC.

The Wahoos held the lead for a majority of the match, but they only made 9-of-26 free throw attempts (34.6 percent), and the poor shooting kept the Tigers in the game.

Head coach Tina Thompson says, “We can go through different moments in the game, or even execution in the 4th quarter, (but) the lack of making free throws lost this game for us. There is no excuse for missing 17 free throws.”

“Frustrating,” says senior Eleah Parker. “Frustrating, for sure. Especially when they are things we can control, such as our free throws. I think ‘Frustrating’ is the overarching word.”

Virginia led 33-24 at halftime, and they went up by a dozen early in the 3rd quarter.

“I remember one point, where I looked at one of my teammates, and I’m like, ‘This one’s ours. We got it,’” says Parker.

Clemson was able to claw its way back behind 23 points from Delicia Washington.

The Tigers hit 13-of-17 free throw attempts, including 7-of-8 from Washington.

Mir McLean and Amandine Toi both scored 11 points for UVA, while Parker had seven points and 12 rebounds.

Virginia (3-17, 0-10 ACC) returns to action on Tuesday at home against Syracuse.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.