SMJH providing update on COVID-19 numbers

By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is tracking its patients with COVID-19.

Currently the hospital says it has 20 COVID-19 in-patients, 10 more than at the beginning of February.

However, these numbers were in the 30′s throughout December and January.

Now, there is a way for you to track these umbers.

SMJH Infection Preventionist Stuart Hutter says it’s public dashboard updates daily, Monday through Friday.

“We’ve had a slight decrease since the surge following the holidays, however if you see the numbers now, we are going a little bit back up in our hospitalized patients,” Hutter said.

