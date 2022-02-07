Restaurant Week feeds more than just those dining out

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Restaurant Week may be wrapping up in Charlottesville, but its impact continues.

Proceeds from the week will benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. This relationship has been ongoing since 2012. Staff with the food bank says since then, restaurant week has helped provide more than half a million meals to those who are struggling with food insecurity. They also say on average, the event raises about $15,000.

“It may just seem like just $1 per meal is coming to the food bank, but people should know for every dollar that they give to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, we can provide enough food for four meals,” BRAFB Director of Development and community engagement Millie Winston said. “So when you’re going out and enjoying that fabulous meal at one of our local restaurants, you’re helping for others enjoy a meal too.”

Winston also says they won’t know the exact amount raised this year, for several months. She wants to remind everyone that restaurant week will return in the summer, again.

