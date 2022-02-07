Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Restaurant Week feeds more than just those dining out

Restaurant Week may be wrapping up in Charlottesville, but its impact continues.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Restaurant Week may be wrapping up in Charlottesville, but its impact continues.

Proceeds from the week will benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. This relationship has been ongoing since 2012. Staff with the food bank says since then, restaurant week has helped provide more than half a million meals to those who are struggling with food insecurity. They also say on average, the event raises about $15,000.

“It may just seem like just $1 per meal is coming to the food bank, but people should know for every dollar that they give to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, we can provide enough food for four meals,” BRAFB Director of Development and community engagement Millie Winston said. “So when you’re going out and enjoying that fabulous meal at one of our local restaurants, you’re helping for others enjoy a meal too.”

Winston also says they won’t know the exact amount raised this year, for several months. She wants to remind everyone that restaurant week will return in the summer, again.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges

Latest News

A lot of new skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes this weekend at Wintergreen, no matter...
Wintergreen hosts about a dozen Wounded Warriors
FILE
Rep. Abigail Spanberger worried about COVID test delivery from USPS
Flower arrangement at Don's Florist and Gifts
Flower shortages as Valentine’s Day approaches
Officer Percy Tassin and his trophies
UVA police officer going for gold