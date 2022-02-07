Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Rep. Spanberger pushing to protect reliable access to school meals

By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Virginia congresswoman is trying to protect reliable access to meals in schools.

Representative Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) wants to extend the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s child nutrition waiver authority into 2023. Currently, all waivers expire at the end of this June.

This would give schools the flexibility and support to continue lunch and breakfast programs, while facing pandemic related funding and supply issues.

“This is flexibility that’s important, certainly to the children who benefit and the families who benefit. but also to the schools and the school districts that administer these nutrition programs,” Spanberger said. “That’s the real key here.”

The keeping school meals flexible act has bipartisan support.

