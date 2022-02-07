Rep. Abigail Spanberger worried about COVID test delivery from USPS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Representative Abigail Spanberger wrote a letter to U.S. postmaster general Louis Dejoy. She has concerns about how the USPS plans to distribute the free government’s COVID-19 testing kits in a timely fashion.

The letter comes at a time when many throughout Virginia have been facing mail and delivery service delays.

“We’re aware of the delays that are occurring in some portions of the seven districts and if they want to add their voice to those that have already reported problems to our office. I welcome them to give us a call, so that we can just have a broader and more specific scope of how many people are impacted,” Spanberger said.

Every household is eligible to order four COVID-19 tests through the USPS website.

