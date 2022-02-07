Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Rep. Abigail Spanberger worried about COVID test delivery from USPS

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Representative Abigail Spanberger wrote a letter to U.S. postmaster general Louis Dejoy. She has concerns about how the USPS plans to distribute the free government’s COVID-19 testing kits in a timely fashion.

The letter comes at a time when many throughout Virginia have been facing mail and delivery service delays.

“We’re aware of the delays that are occurring in some portions of the seven districts and if they want to add their voice to those that have already reported problems to our office. I welcome them to give us a call, so that we can just have a broader and more specific scope of how many people are impacted,” Spanberger said.

Every household is eligible to order four COVID-19 tests through the USPS website.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges

Latest News

Flower arrangement at Don's Florist and Gifts
Flower shortages as Valentine’s Day approaches
Flower Shortages
Flower shortage
A lot of new skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes this weekend at Wintergreen, no matter...
Wintergreen hosts about a dozen Wounded Warriors
Officer Percy Tassin and his trophies
UVA police officer going for gold