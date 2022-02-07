Advertise With Us
Rain and a light mix

Clearing tonight, sunny tomorrow
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure will spread clouds and eventually rain showers across the region. Temperatures are marginally cold, and rain showers may mix with a light wintry mix from time to time. As temperatures continue to warm, this will be a mostly rain event. As the system pulls away, skies will begin to clear tonight. Tuesday will feature sunshine and a steady westerly wind. A weak cold front will move through dry. Behind the front conditions will warm into the 50s for the rest of the week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Showers with a light wintry mix, no accumulation, High: low 40s

Tonight: Showers ending, clearing & cold, Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...: Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

