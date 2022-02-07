Advertise With Us
Police: Man charged in Virginia shooting at hookah lounge

Police on the scene in Blacksburg (FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have charged a 24-year-old man in a hookah lounge shooting that left one teen dead and four other people injured over the weekend.

Police said officers were called to Melody Hookah Lounge in Blacksburg on Friday night for reports of shots fired. They said one person died and four people were taken to hospitals.

Officials announced that Jamel Flint was taken into custody Saturday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Isiah Robinson and four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Officials say Robinson was a Patrick Henry High School student and football player.

News outlets report Flint went live on Facebook, saying he was innocent and he was turning himself in.

