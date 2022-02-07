Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

One person killed in Harrisonburg house fire Sunday

Officials on scene of a reported house fire on E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
Officials on scene of a reported house fire on E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One man has died as a result of a house fire in Harrisonburg Sunday.

Fire Chief Matthew Tobia tells WHSV crews were called to the 400 block of East Gay Street Sunday evening just before 4 p.m.

The initial 911 call came in saying a neighbor’s house appeared to be on fire with smoke coming from the home, and there were reports that someone may have been inside.

Firefighters were able to quickly get inside the home and found a man.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials said two people live in the home, but only one was home at the time of the fire. The house is a complete loss.

Chief Tobia said several firefighters also sustained minor injuries while putting out the blaze. They are all expected to be OK.

The cause is under investigation.

Chief Tobia said he was unsure if there were working smoke alarms in the house during the time of the fire, but said “we’re extraordinarily saddened by this loss. We will be following up within the community over the course of the next several days to reinforce the critical importance of functioning smoke alarms.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized

Latest News

Orange County has spent over $14.5 million on a new public safety building, and it’s been done...
Orange County gets new public safety building
COVID-19
VDH: 1,584,268 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,107 deaths
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (FILE)
Restaurant Week feeds more than just those dining out
A lot of new skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes this weekend at Wintergreen, no matter...
Wintergreen hosts about a dozen Wounded Warriors
FILE
Rep. Abigail Spanberger worried about COVID test delivery from USPS