‘Hoos earn big win in front of ‘Hydrated and Nourished’ fans

UVA junior guard Chase Coleman celebrates on the sidelines(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team earned back-to-back wins for the first time since early January, when the Cavaliers defeated Miami 71-58 on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

The secret weapon?

Food and beverage.

UVA junior guard Armaan Franklin says, “The atmosphere was great today. We had a lot of people in the stands. Probably because they opened up the concession stand, and people were hungry.”

“When you’re hydrated, and nourished, you can go a little harder, and yell a little more,” head coach Tony Bennett said, with a smile. “I think the concession stands opening up allowed the sugar rush, the caffeine burst, all that stuff.”

Franklin added, “It’s always a boost, when the crowd is going like that. It gets you going on runs, and things like that. They were a big help.”

The concession stands had been closed for the past two weeks to help slow the spread of the Omicron Variant.

The 14,089 fans in attendance saw the ‘Hoos shoot an ACC season-high 60-percent from the field against the Hurricanes.

Armaan Franklin scored a game-high 22-points against Miami, but there’s not a lot of time to enjoy the win.

Virginia will be back in action on Monday, as they take on 9th ranked Duke in Durham.

Sophomore guard Reece Beekman says, “We know we have a tough match-up with them, coming up. They have really good guards, and just a complete team, to have.”

Bennett says, “Right now, they’re the best in our league. To beat the best, you have to play at a high level, and we understand that.”

“As a kid, you want to be in those types of venues, and those legendary gyms, playing against a legendary coach, in his last year,” says Franklin. “It should be exciting, I’m looking forward to it.”

Cameroon Indoor Stadium only holds 9,314 fans, but they also have a secret weapon.

“I would assume their concession stands are open, so they’re probably going to be pretty rowdy, I would assume,” says Bennett. “That’s a fair assumption.”

The Cavaliers and Blue Devils tip-off on Monday at seven o’clock in Durham

