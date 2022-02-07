Flower shortages as Valentine’s Day approaches

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With Valentine’s Day and wedding season coming up, some flower stores are feeling the supply chain issues more than ever. More expensive flowers, and less options - that’s the reality for many florists in the Charlottesville area.

“We shut down around March 12, 2020 and within like, I would say three to four weeks, there was just an absolute drop off of flowers,” said Karen Walker from Hedge Fine Blooms.

Almost three years later, those supply chain issues have not gone away.

“With specific events or weddings as a customer dealing with a florist, you really have to just be very general in your design and just let the florists do the best that they can with the flowers that they’re able to receive,” said Walker.

Flower delays are only the tip of the iceberg.

“It’s not just flowers. It’s pots, its vases, its tape, it’s anything that you need to sort of create a floral arrangement. It’s all very, very challenging to get right now,” said Walker.

Natalie Palmer from Don’s Florist and Gifts agrees, “It’s actually been harder to get hardgoods - vases, boxes for the flowers, flower carry out boxes.”

To offset delays, stores have had to raise their prices.

“Our smaller arrangements used to sell for $45 I made one yesterday and it’s going to be shocking, but it was $170. The price has just skyrocketed,” said Walker.

The Dogwood Tree Florist in Charlottesville opened in 2020 and built their business model around buying from within their community.

“What we did was we were very intentional about trying to find other ways to bring product to the local community. So we reached out to local farms, we reached out to local artists and artisans. All of the products that we carry in our store are local to Virginia,” said co-owner Sarah Bowen.

This means there are less shipping delays, but also fewer options.

“We’re really honest with our customers about what our situation is with the availability of products. So it’s really managing those expectations right off the bat. Being able to say hey I can’t get you this particular red vase or particular flower, but I’m gonna get you something comparable,” said Bowen.

There are aspects of the process that stores themselves can’t control.

“We try to order it in state for sure. But the flowers are flown in from out of the country. And there’s certain things that are just out of our control even to flight cancellations - things you just can’t control,” said Palmer.

For now, all they can do is wait.

“It’s kind of a wait and see, like I’ve ordered what I’ve ordered, and we’ll see what we actually get,” said Walker.

The florists recommended placing your orders early, and leaving room for changes.

