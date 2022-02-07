Advertise With Us
Eye to the sky

Turning up the heat !
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a clear and cold start, look for increasing cloudiness and showers today. An area of low pressure off the coast of Georgia is tracking north. Showers are expected to move in with a few pockets of sleet and maybe some freezing rain. While this will be mostly a rain event, watch out for light mixing as we go through the day. Skies will begin to clear tonight. Sunshine returns Tuesday, and that will be the start of a warming trend for the rest of the week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing clouds, showers & light mix, High: low 40s

Tonight: Showers ending, clearing & cold, Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

