Charlottesville pediatricians endorsing masks in schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Charlottesville pediatricians are urging school districts to continue wearing masks in the classroom.

This comes as some districts decide to make masks optional in the wake of an executive order from Governor Glenn Youngkin.

These pediatricians say they’re concerned about student health, and what could be passed onto other family members.

“Here in the middle of this omicron surge, doesn’t seem like the right time to change mitigation that we know has been working to help keep our kids in school,” Doctor Paige Perriello with Pediatric Associates said.

“The under 5 are not vaccinated at all, and so if we take away masks they kind of have nothing,” Doctor Jocelyn Schauer with Piedmont Pediatrics said.

Both doctors are pushing for districts to continue masking.

“We were really worried about these large numbers of children who have no vaccine and I think a lot of adults forget because we are vaccinated,” Dr. Schauer said.

“We care for a lot of children who live in multi-generational homes who have working parents who live paycheck-to-paycheck who really can’t afford to get sick, or have their child at home sick,” Dr. Perriello said. “Masking and other mitigation strategies help reduce transmission.”

Dr. Schauer believes taking away masks will cause a ripple effect: “If a child gets sick, their family members get sick, especially if you’re a single parent or you don’t have other people to help the other kids get sick,” the doctor said.

Both pediatricians hope students won’t always need masks, but for now, they do.

“We really want to get to the end of this surge, not change course in the middle of it, to be sure again that we can keep kids healthy, safe and in school for all of our families,” Dr. Perriello said.

