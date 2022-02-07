Charlottesville nonprofit hosting free summer program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville nonprofit is already gearing up for its summer program. Soon, kids will be meeting at the Jefferson School City Center for eight weeks of exercise and fun.

“We want to be involved in the community and we want to show the youth that we’re here for them,” Come As You Are Cville founder Tristan Kabesa said. “We’re going to have a lot of fun, sports, different field trips to different sports arenas, like UVA’s football field.”

Kabesa says volunteers are preparing to welcome 60 kids between the ages of 5 and 16 for this free program.

“We have basic volunteers that will be counselors, as well, and they’re going to get training by Camp for Real’s training staff, so they will be properly trained to be able to run the camp for the entire eight weeks,” the founder said. “The pandemic put a lot of families in debt and pushed them back, so we definitely want to offer this service to families this year. That may be in need of daycare for the entire summer.”

Openings for the summer program are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.