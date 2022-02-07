Advertise With Us
Back On Track
ACPS changing COVID-19 notifications

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is making one big change to its COVID-19 exposure notification system. With the surge of omicron variant cases of COVID-19, ACPS decided it was overwhelming to send out an email every time a student tested positive.

“Prior to this week, the way we handled notifications is that every time there was a case reported in the school, or in a class, we would send notices, separate emails to parents,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

ACPS says this system worked in the beginning when there were scattered COVID-19 cases.

“So families that were used to getting a handful of emails a day were suddenly getting 15 and 20 emails a day,” Giaramita said. “We decided to switch to a slightly different approach.”

ACPS is changing the email notifications to be sent only to the parents of students who were directly exposed to the virus. This means parents will be getting fewer emails from the school district.

There is also a COVID-19 dashboard where parents can monitor the general cases throughout the school.

“Families who are interested in the information can continue to track what’s happening in their school on a weekly basis by consulting the dashboard,” Giaramita said. “As we’ve learned more information, we’ve been able to adjust our our notification procedures to fit that.”

The guidelines remain the same: If there is an exposure in the class, parents are asked to monitor their children for symptoms and follow quarantine rules.

