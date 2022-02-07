Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

64% of Americans are fully vaccinated, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that 212 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That amounts to 64% of Americans, as of Sunday.

More than 89 million Americans have been boosted, which amounts to 27% of the total U.S. population.

Alabama is the only state where less than half of residents are vaccinated.

About 1 in 5 eligible Americans older than 5 have not received any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized

Latest News

The White House is looking to clean up space debris.
White House looks to clean up space debris
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
Some San Francisco parents are concerned about rats congregating at a neighborhood playground....
Kids seen playing near rats at San Francisco playground
Orange County has spent over $14.5 million on a new public safety building, and it’s been done...
Orange County gets new public safety building
Some San Francisco parents are concerned about rats congregating at a neighborhood playground....
Kids seen playing near rats at playground