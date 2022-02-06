UVA police officer going for gold

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia police officer has a big competition this weekend.

Officer Percy Tassin is in Williamsburg for a body sculpting competition. He says it is a natural competition, which means no supplements. This is his fifth one.

He says it means a lot to have the support from the UVA police community.

“The challenge of getting into shape, I love working out so to see the progress that I’ve made in the gym, and through dieting, to see that progress on stage,” Tassin said.

Even though the event is in Williamsburg, the UVA Police Department will be watching him compete on a live stream.

