Tracking Rain Shower and Wintry Mix

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’ll be clear, calm and cold overnight into the start of Monday. No weather hazards for the morning commute.

Watching the progress of a weak weather system forming over the Southeast U.S. This system will spread clouds our way and a passing rain shower or sprinkle, especially south and east later Monday afternoon and evening. Even a little sleet could mix in.

With an on shore wind flow overnight into Monday morning, there could be some freezing drizzle over eastern Virginia, DC. to Baltimore. This would cause slick areas. Keep that in mind if you have travel plans that way Monday morning.

Overall it’s a dry outlook for the mid and late week. Temperatures modify some to a little above average levels.

There’s going to be a temperature contrast developing over the U.S. late week and next weekend. Arctic air north and milder to the south. Storm systems like to form where these two different air masses meet. Also if the northern and southern branches of the jet stream can link up, then there’s a better chance for a storm system to get going. The latest guidance has a weak weather maker passing by on Super Bowl Sunday with colder conditions. Keep checking back for updates.

Sunday night: Clear, calm and cold. Lows in the upper teens to low and mid 20s.

Monday: Increasing clouds. A sprinkle or shower possible, mainly south and east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. A little wintry mix also possible. Temperatures above freezing in the low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Watching a possible storm system that could bring some wintry precipitation. Otherwise mostly cloudy and colder. Highs in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.