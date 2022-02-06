Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Sunshine Sunday, Weak Weather Maker Near Monday

Showers, Some Wintry Mix Possible Monday Southeast
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It is a clear, calm and frosty cold start to Sunday. A light south breeze with sunshine and chilly conditions this afternoon.

Watching the progress of a weak weather system that will be forming over the Southeast U.S. today and Monday. This system will spread clouds our way and perhaps a passing rain shower or sprinkle, especially south and east later Monday afternoon and evening. With an on shore wind flow overnight into Monday morning, there could be some freezing drizzle over eastern Virginia, DC. to Baltimore. This would cause slick areas. Keep that in mind if you have travel plans that way Monday morning.

Overall it’s a dry outlook for the week week. Temperatures modify some to a little above average levels.

There’s going to be a large temperature contrast developing over the U.S. late week and next weekend. Arctic air north and milder to the south. Storm systems like to form where these two different air masses meet. Looking long term, a winter storm may form near by according to some of the long range guidance, while others keep us dry on Super Bowl Sunday. Keep checking back for updates.

Sunday: Sunshine and chilly. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday night: Clear, calm and cold. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

Monday: Increasing clouds. A sprinkle or shower possible, mainly south and east. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days

Latest News

Colder Overnight with Sunshine Sunday
Monday Afternoon
Josh Fitzpatrick's Late Night Update
Good Skiing Conditions
Josh Fitzpatrick's Colder Weekend Update
System Near Monday
Colder Overnight with System Near Monday