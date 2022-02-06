Sunshine Sunday, Weak Weather Maker Near Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It is a clear, calm and frosty cold start to Sunday. A light south breeze with sunshine and chilly conditions this afternoon.

Watching the progress of a weak weather system that will be forming over the Southeast U.S. today and Monday. This system will spread clouds our way and perhaps a passing rain shower or sprinkle, especially south and east later Monday afternoon and evening. With an on shore wind flow overnight into Monday morning, there could be some freezing drizzle over eastern Virginia, DC. to Baltimore. This would cause slick areas. Keep that in mind if you have travel plans that way Monday morning.

Overall it’s a dry outlook for the week week. Temperatures modify some to a little above average levels.

There’s going to be a large temperature contrast developing over the U.S. late week and next weekend. Arctic air north and milder to the south. Storm systems like to form where these two different air masses meet. Looking long term, a winter storm may form near by according to some of the long range guidance, while others keep us dry on Super Bowl Sunday. Keep checking back for updates.

Sunday: Sunshine and chilly. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday night: Clear, calm and cold. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

Monday: Increasing clouds. A sprinkle or shower possible, mainly south and east. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.

