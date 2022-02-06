Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

No. 1 Virginia men’s lacrosse beats Air Force 21-11 in season opener

Xander Dickson scored a career-high four goals against Air Force
Xander Dickson scored a career-high four goals against Air Force(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The top-ranked and two-time defending national champion Virginia men’s lacrosse team defeated Air Force 21-11 in its season opener on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers trailed 3-0 after one quarter, but they scored ten goals in the 2nd, to take control of the match.

Head coach Lars Tiffany says, “When you get our offense enough touches, with Connor Shellenberger, Matt Moore, Payton Cormier, and the midfielders we can run out there, we’re really dangerous, and we just didn’t freak out. We just said ‘Trust the offense, trust the system, it’s a long game,’ and so I give the guys a lot of credit for that.”

Connor Shellenberger had a game-high seven points (2 goals, 5 assists), while Matt Moore had one goal and three assists.

Payton Cormier and Xander Dickson each scored four goals for the ‘Hoos.

Dickson says, “When you have Connor and Matt out there, I think most of the eyes are on those two guys. I think the reason I’m allowed to do what I did today, was because of those two. They run the offense together. They’re so great at sharing the ball. Both of them have such great vision. Such great shooters. When they dodge, it draws guys, it draws slides. I’m able to just get in the right spot, and put the ball in the back of the net.”

Twelve different players tallied a goal for UVA, and Griffin Schutz, Evan Zinn and Tucker Mullin all scored one goal in their Virginia debuts.

“Everybody is really, really good, and everybody can play, and it shows,” says Cormier. “Whomever is out there, we just do the job really well. We have our offense. We have our set plan. As long as we go out there and perform, good things are going to happen.”

Tiffany adds, “It’s exciting to have these new faces make an impact, and it’s important, because you never want to be in a rebuilding phase as a coach. If we can just keep reloading, and they’ve earned that playing time, the concept of reloading is what we’re doing here at Virginia.”

Freshman Matt Nunes made eight saves on 16 shots to earn the win in net.

Virginia (1-0) will be back in action at home against High Point next Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days

Latest News

Armaan Franklin celebrates his buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the first half.
Armaan Franklin scores 22; UVA men’s basketball downs Miami 71-58
Louisa County sophomore Sylvie Jackson
Friday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
Hibah Shaikh and Natasha Subhash
No. 7 UVA women’s tennis tops No. 18 UCF 5-2 in Top 25 Showdown
Taylor Waddy is a girls state champion at 170 pounds
Louisa County freshman wins girls wrestling state title