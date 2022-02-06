No. 1 Virginia men’s lacrosse beats Air Force 21-11 in season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The top-ranked and two-time defending national champion Virginia men’s lacrosse team defeated Air Force 21-11 in its season opener on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers trailed 3-0 after one quarter, but they scored ten goals in the 2nd, to take control of the match.

Head coach Lars Tiffany says, “When you get our offense enough touches, with Connor Shellenberger, Matt Moore, Payton Cormier, and the midfielders we can run out there, we’re really dangerous, and we just didn’t freak out. We just said ‘Trust the offense, trust the system, it’s a long game,’ and so I give the guys a lot of credit for that.”

Connor Shellenberger had a game-high seven points (2 goals, 5 assists), while Matt Moore had one goal and three assists.

Payton Cormier and Xander Dickson each scored four goals for the ‘Hoos.

Dickson says, “When you have Connor and Matt out there, I think most of the eyes are on those two guys. I think the reason I’m allowed to do what I did today, was because of those two. They run the offense together. They’re so great at sharing the ball. Both of them have such great vision. Such great shooters. When they dodge, it draws guys, it draws slides. I’m able to just get in the right spot, and put the ball in the back of the net.”

Twelve different players tallied a goal for UVA, and Griffin Schutz, Evan Zinn and Tucker Mullin all scored one goal in their Virginia debuts.

“Everybody is really, really good, and everybody can play, and it shows,” says Cormier. “Whomever is out there, we just do the job really well. We have our offense. We have our set plan. As long as we go out there and perform, good things are going to happen.”

Tiffany adds, “It’s exciting to have these new faces make an impact, and it’s important, because you never want to be in a rebuilding phase as a coach. If we can just keep reloading, and they’ve earned that playing time, the concept of reloading is what we’re doing here at Virginia.”

Freshman Matt Nunes made eight saves on 16 shots to earn the win in net.

Virginia (1-0) will be back in action at home against High Point next Sunday.

