Charlottesville pharmacies will have free N95 masks soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The federal government has started distributing 400 million free N95 masks to participating stores. Many national chains have partnered with the government to distribute the masks, but some privately-owned pharmacies want in on the action.

“There’s nothing I would rather do than to be able to give out free masks, but we are at this point still paying for a mask and nobody has contacted us at all about any free ones,” said John Plantz, owner of Timberlake’s Drug Store.

National chains teamed up with the government to distribute free masks, but Timberlake’s wants to help too.

“I hear some of the big chain drug stores do have a limited supply that they get out of real fast, but apparently they’re giving preferential treatment as usual to the big companies,” said Plantz.

Charlottesville chains have not seen the masks just yet, but expect them soon.

“I have not seen a free mask yet,” said Plantz.

In a statement from Rite Aid it said they should be stocked in the coming week.

‘We anticipate the free N95 masks will be available in stores this week. Customers will be able to pick up the masks, with a limit of three masks per person, at an in-store display or the pharmacy counter while supplies last.’

Other participating chains include Walmart, Kroger, CVS, and Publix.

“The benefit of N95 masks or we call them N95 respirators is that they’re filtration capacity is very, very high. So, they do offer, they do afford a higher level of protection for respiratory viruses that are can be transmitted as aerosols, like COVID compared to a standard medical grade mask,” said UVA Health’s Dr. Costi Sifri.

Although you can’t find them here just yet, you should look out for masks in chains next week.

“I’d be more than happy to give them out if they ever want to send me some so if they’re listening, I hope they send us some.” said Plantz.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.