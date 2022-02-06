Armaan Franklin scores 22; UVA men’s basketball downs Miami 71-58

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Armaan Franklin scored 22 points, and the Virginia men’s basketball team defeated Miami 71-58 on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Franklin scored 15 of his points in the 1st half, and a personal 7-0 run turned a three-point deficit into a 14-10 lead.

The Cavaliers’ guard drove the action against the Hurricanes, as Reece Beekman had 9 points and 10 assists, while Kihei Clark added 11 points.

Franklin says, “Our chemistry and confidence in one another just keeps continuing to grow, game-by-game, playing with each other a lot more, and I think it shows on the court.”

“I feel like today was a good day for us as a team,” adds Beekman. “I feel like we were all on the same page, and we were all clicking. I feel like when we’re all together, and one team, we’re hard to beat, and we showed that today.”

UVA shot 60-percent from the field against Miami (30-of-50), and the ‘Hoos had a season-high 23 assists as a team.

The Hurricanes entered the game with a record of 8-3 in ACC play, and they were just a half-game out of first place in the conference standings.

Head coach Tony Bennett says, “We knew before playing Miami, teams like that, you’re going to have to beat them. They’re not going to lose, you’re going to have to beat them. They tested us, but I thought our guys stayed intent on what they needed to do, and it was good, and yes, the crowd was a very good lift.”

Virginia (14-9, 8-5 ACC) will be back in action on Monday at Duke.

