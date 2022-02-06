Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to structure fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An investigation is underway in Albemarle County after a structure fire was reported on the 3700 block of Rolling Road.

According to Albemarle County Fire Rescue, crews were called to the scene around 4p.m. and contained the fire.

Officials say everyone was safely evacuated and there were no reported injuries at the time of the incident. The residents have been displaced by the fire damage and are staying with family.

If you have any information about this fire, you’re asked to call 434-296-5833.

