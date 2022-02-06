40 years of Ragged Mountain Running and Walking Shop

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ragged Mountain Running and Walking Shop is celebrating 40 years of business and a whole lot more.

“It’s not just the duration of time, but the fact that it’s staying within the family,” co-owner, Alec Lorenzoni said.

Alec now owns the shop with his sister Audrey. 40 ago it was their parents who opened the doors in a tiny upstairs room on Elliewood Avenue.

“I was helping people get involved in the sport, or help find shoes and I loved it,” co-founder, Cynthia Lorenzoni said. “So, that’s when I realized that I loved helping people learn to love running like I did.”

Since then, the store moved locations more than once, though it remained on Elliewood the whole time. The signs have changed as the family added to the name.

“I felt so frustrated, so often people would come in and say, ‘I know you’re only running shop but I’m a walker and I’m not sure if you can help me,’” co-founder, Mark Lorenzoni said.

Walking is officially part of the organization. The pandemic forced some other, unplanned changes for the family.

“We had to shift our business to look like something that’s never looked like ever,” co-owner, Audrey Sackson said. “We functioned outside for 12 months, doing a lot more online orders and mail orders.”

That all happened just months after Alec and Audrey took ownership of the space. Mark and Cynthia are still there practically every day, but responsibilities have shifted. Mark says his son was the one who chose to close the store doors early on in March, in order to protect the community and their loyal customers.

“That was Alec’s idea, let’s start serving people outside and retention,” Mark said. “I mean, I don’t know what we would have done without the kids being in charge.”

Mark says that was a pivotal moment for him and the business. He realized it was his children making the calls and their say was ultimately what went.

“If you’d asked me even in college, if this is where the 15 years I would have said no way,” Alec said.

Some things have stayed the same all these years. Every member of the Lorenzoni family says its the employees there that keep things going. Alec and Audrey have known this store for the entirety of their lives. They grew up idolizing college aged employees, then became that themselves.

Both Alec and Audrey graduated from the University of Virginia and have always been involved in the family business. They have seen generations of Charlottesville families walk through the doors and buy Ragged Mountain gear.

Mark says Audrey even met her husband through the store and that was the “tenth Ragged Mountain marriage,” which he counts as meeting your spouse from the shop, and not knowing them before.

“We can say, ‘how’s your son, congratulations on your granddaughter, or your daughter just got married, you just changed your job,’” Mark said. “You know, there’s so much to learn from people and grow personally from learning through our interactions.”

Ragged Mountain prides itself on its relationship with every single customer.

“It’s the classic golden, treat others how you would want them to treat you and most people enjoy engaging in conversation,” Mark said. “Then I always tell the staff not as a slick way to, you know, to sell something to someone, but try to find one degree of separation between you and the customer.”

The Lorenzoni’s have created a community of runners and loyal customers from this philosophy, which has kept their doors open all these years.

“I just love the diversity of the people we serve in here and just every customer is different,” Alec said. “I’ve loved it and I look forward to coming to work every day and getting to work with my family.”

To celebrate this landmark Ragged Mountain is hosting a special sale until February 12. The online store is Ragged Mountain Running and Walking Shop – Ragged Mountain Running & Walking Shop (ragged-mountain-running-shop.myshopify.com)

