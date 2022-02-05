No. 7 UVA women’s tennis tops No. 18 UCF 5-2 in Top 25 Showdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s tennis team stayed unbeaten, as the 7th ranked Cavaliers defeated No. 18 Central Florida 5-2 on Friday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers won the doubles point, and earned singles victories from Elaine Chervinsky, Natasha Subhash, Sara Ziodato, and Hibah Shaikh.

UVA (6-0) returns to action at the 35th Annual ITA National Team Indoor Championships, being held Feb. 11-14 at the Nielsen Tennis Center in Madison, Wisc.

#7 Virginia 5, #18 UCF 2

Singles competition

1. #90 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. #64 Valeriya Zeleva (UCF) 6-2, 6-1

2. #29 Natasha Subhash (VA) def. #37 Evgeniya Levashova (UCF) 6-3, 7-6 (6-8), 12-10

3. Noel Saidenova (UCF) def. Sofia Munera (VA) 6-4, 4-6, 4-3, retired

4. #102 Marie Mattel (UCF) def. Amber O’Dell (VA) 2-6, 7-5, 13-11

5. Sara Ziodato (VA) def. Sophia Biolay (UCF) 6-3, 6-3

6. Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. Nandini Sharma (UCF) 7-5, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. Elaine Chervinsky/Natasha Subhash (VA) def. #50 Valeriya Zeleva/Evgeniya Levashova (UCF) 6-2

2. Sofia Munera/Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. Marie Mattel/Nadja Bay Christians (UCF) 6-4

3. Noel Saidenova/Nandini Sharma (UCF) def. Amber O’Dell/Sara Ziodato (VA) 6-3

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (1,5,6,3,4)

