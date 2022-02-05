Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

No. 7 UVA women’s tennis tops No. 18 UCF 5-2 in Top 25 Showdown

Hibah Shaikh and Natasha Subhash
Hibah Shaikh and Natasha Subhash(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s tennis team stayed unbeaten, as the 7th ranked Cavaliers defeated No. 18 Central Florida 5-2 on Friday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers won the doubles point, and earned singles victories from Elaine Chervinsky, Natasha Subhash, Sara Ziodato, and Hibah Shaikh.

UVA (6-0) returns to action at the 35th Annual ITA National Team Indoor Championships, being held Feb. 11-14 at the Nielsen Tennis Center in Madison, Wisc.

#7 Virginia 5, #18 UCF 2

Singles competition

1. #90 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. #64 Valeriya Zeleva (UCF) 6-2, 6-1

2. #29 Natasha Subhash (VA) def. #37 Evgeniya Levashova (UCF) 6-3, 7-6 (6-8), 12-10

3. Noel Saidenova (UCF) def. Sofia Munera (VA) 6-4, 4-6, 4-3, retired

4. #102 Marie Mattel (UCF) def. Amber O’Dell (VA) 2-6, 7-5, 13-11

5. Sara Ziodato (VA) def. Sophia Biolay (UCF) 6-3, 6-3

6. Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. Nandini Sharma (UCF) 7-5, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. Elaine Chervinsky/Natasha Subhash (VA) def. #50 Valeriya Zeleva/Evgeniya Levashova (UCF) 6-2

2. Sofia Munera/Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. Marie Mattel/Nadja Bay Christians (UCF) 6-4

3. Noel Saidenova/Nandini Sharma (UCF) def. Amber O’Dell/Sara Ziodato (VA) 6-3

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (1,5,6,3,4)

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days

Latest News

Louisa County sophomore Sylvie Jackson
Friday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
Taylor Waddy is a girls state champion at 170 pounds
Louisa County freshman wins girls wrestling state title
After nearly two years away, Courtlynne Caskin ready to return to the field
UVA senior midfielder Courtlynne Caskin
After nearly two years away, Courtlynne Caskin ready to return to the field