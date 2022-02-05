Gradual Clearing, Colder Tonight. Sunny, Cold Weekend Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gradual clearing and turning much colder, with temperatures overnight in the 20s. Watch for some icy areas, and freezing of standing water, following our recent rain. Overall rain amounts ranged from three quarters to over one inch.

A cold sunny weekend with highs in the 30s Saturday morning lows in the 20s. Wind chills during the day in the 10s and 20s. Sunday morning our coldest with lows in the 10s. Well chilled sunshine and afternoon highs upper 30s to low 40s . Currently a dry stretch of days and seasonable to above average temperatures into next week.

Tonight: Gradual clearing, much colder, icy spots develop. Lows low to mid 20s.

Saturday: Sunny, brisk and cold. Highs 30s, wind chills 10s and 20s. Lows 15-20.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs low 50s. Lows low 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.