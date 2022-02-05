Advertise With Us
Friday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, February 4th.
By Mike Shiers
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Albemarle 63, Orange County 42

Broadway 58, Harrisonburg 54

Buckingham County 65, Central of Lunenburg 37

Buffalo Gap 64, Waynesboro 35

Charlottesville 59, Louisa 48

Culpeper 67, James Monroe 61

East Rockingham 59, Rappahannock County 51

Fluvanna 71, Monticello 48

Fort Defiance 57, Wilson Memorial 45

Miller School def. Carlisle, forfeit

Nelson County 62, Appomattox 44

St. Annes-Belfield 63, Collegiate-Richmond 48

Stuarts Draft 50, Riverheads 48

Turner Ashby 74, Rockbridge County 35

Western Albemarle 71, Goochland 34

Woodstock Central 74, Luray 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Albemarle 56, Orange County 40

Fluvanna 48, Monticello 36

Fort Defiance 74, Wilson Memorial 55

Harrisonburg 60, Broadway 51, OT

Louisa 54, Charlottesville 30

Luray 64, Woodstock Central 35

Nelson County 48, Appomattox 17

Rappahannock County 45, East Rockingham 40

Riverheads 32, Stuarts Draft 28

Turner Ashby 66, Rockbridge County 11

William Monroe 47, Skyline 34

Woodberry Forest 55, Fork Union Prep 48

