Friday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albemarle 63, Orange County 42
Broadway 58, Harrisonburg 54
Buckingham County 65, Central of Lunenburg 37
Buffalo Gap 64, Waynesboro 35
Charlottesville 59, Louisa 48
Culpeper 67, James Monroe 61
East Rockingham 59, Rappahannock County 51
Fluvanna 71, Monticello 48
Fort Defiance 57, Wilson Memorial 45
Miller School def. Carlisle, forfeit
Nelson County 62, Appomattox 44
St. Annes-Belfield 63, Collegiate-Richmond 48
Stuarts Draft 50, Riverheads 48
Turner Ashby 74, Rockbridge County 35
Western Albemarle 71, Goochland 34
Woodstock Central 74, Luray 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Albemarle 56, Orange County 40
Fluvanna 48, Monticello 36
Fort Defiance 74, Wilson Memorial 55
Harrisonburg 60, Broadway 51, OT
Louisa 54, Charlottesville 30
Luray 64, Woodstock Central 35
Nelson County 48, Appomattox 17
Rappahannock County 45, East Rockingham 40
Riverheads 32, Stuarts Draft 28
Turner Ashby 66, Rockbridge County 11
William Monroe 47, Skyline 34
Woodberry Forest 55, Fork Union Prep 48
