Colder Overnight with Sunshine Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clear, calm and colder overnight under a starry sky. A little frost and some icy spots from refreezing into the start of Sunday.

A light south breeze with sunshine and chilly conditions Sunday.

Watching the progress of a weak weather system that will be forming over the Southeast U.S. on Monday. This system will spread clouds our way and perhaps a passing rain shower or sprinkle, especially south and east later Monday afternoon and evening.

Overall it’s a dry outlook for next week. Temperatures modify some to a little above average levels.

There’s going to be a large temperature contrast developing over the U.S. late week and next weekend. Arctic air north and milder to the south. Storm system like to form where these two different air masses meet. Looking long term, a winter storm may for to our west. This would mean mainly a rain event by the end of the extended forecast at this time. Keep checking back for updates.

Saturday night: Clear, calm and cold. Lows in the teens to lower 20s.

Sunday: Sunshine and chilly. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Increasing clouds. A sprinkle or shower possible, mainly south and east. Highs lower 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.