Brisk and Colder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a soaking rainfall Thursday and Friday with milder temperatures, it’s back to winter this first weekend of February!

A blustery northwest breeze today will make it feel colder than the 30s at times. Sunshine, a few fair weather clouds through the day.

Clear, calm and frosty cold overnight into Sunday morning. Watch for icy spots as any standing water or runoff from recent rain will freeze.

Sunshine Sunday with chilly conditions.

Watching a weak weather disturbance that looks to pass by just to our southeast with some rain showers Monday evening.

Overall it’s a quiet and dry weather pattern going into next week. Temperatures modify some mid to late week to near or a little above average levels.

Saturday: Sunshine with a brisk breeze. Highs in the 30s.

Saturday night: Clear, calm and cold. Lows in the teens to lower 20s.

Sunday: Sunshine and chilly. Highs near 40. Lows lower 40s.

Monday: Some increasing clouds. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.

