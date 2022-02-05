Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Age gaps persist in Virginia’s attempt to deliver booster shots

You can get your booster five months after your last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and two months...
You can get your booster five months after your last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and two months after you Johnson and Johnson.
By Max Marcilla
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Getting Virginians boosted has been a tall task for health departments and healthcare workers, and there’s a wide gap among who is getting that third shot.

UVA Health doctors say it’s a rarity for a fully vaccinated and boosted person to end up in the hospital. Yet, still fewer than a quarter of Virginians in both the 18-24 and 25-34 age groups have gotten the shot.

According to data from the Virginia Department of Health, the only age group where more than 40% have been boosted is 55-and-up.

UVA Health’s Director of Hospital Epidemiology, Dr. Costi Sifri, said that may be because younger people don’t feel the risk.

“It is true that most of them are not as high risk as people who are older,” he said. “But they are at risk. And unfortunately, we do see people who are younger, who are hospitalized.”

Those booster numbers are slightly higher in the Blue Ridge Health District, but still, young people lag behind senior citizens.

Still, UVA Geriatrician Dr. Laurie Archbald-Pannone said there’s work to be done getting seniors boosted, calling it the best additional tool we have to battle COVID-19.

“What we know is that that third booster shot of either the Pfizer or the Moderna can take the risk of hospitalization down tremendously,” she said.

Archbald-Pannone just wrote an article, published in The Conversation, with the intent of bringing conversations she’s having with her patients to a wider audience. In it, she calls for a repeat of the “Herculean efforts” health departments made getting the first two shots to seniors -- this time for boosters.

“There was a great effort and push in the beginning of [2021] to get our older adults vaccinated and it’s important that we do that again here in 2022.”

The Blue Ridge Health District is still offering at-home COVID-19 vaccinations, a measure aimed toward the most vulnerable members of our community. It says so far that has helped deliver nearly 1,000 vaccines.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days

Latest News

UVA Health
UVA doctors hopeful COVID-19 cases will drop
(FILE)
UVA cardiac care services impacted by COVID-19
Senator Mark Warner
Sen. Warner and other lawmakers call for extending telehealth
COVID-19
VDH: 1,572,022 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 16,703 deaths