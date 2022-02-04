‘We’ve got too many priorities’: Charlottesville works on FY23 budget

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s budget season in Charlottesville, and its city council has a lofty task ahead of it.

The good news that was shared at the budget work session on Thursday is that revenue is going up. But the big problem for the city is it has a ton of priorities to fund.

Early estimates of a proposed FY23 budget show a nearly $15 million overall increase That’s thanks to revenue growth in several categories, most notably in real estate taxes.

“I’m thinking of this in some terms as a return to normal,” said Senior Budget and Management Analyst Krisy Hammill. “Whatever that means for all of us these days.”

But despite that positive outlook, city hall’s plethora of commitments will be put to the test.

“We’ve got too many priorities,” said Councilor Sena Magill.

An abbreviated list of priorities discussed Thursday night includes affordable housing, collective bargaining, replenishing expiring funds for the fire department, police reform measures, transit updates, and the school reconfiguration project.

“The number one priority should be addressing schools and we need to just get really aggressive, creative, in finding different funding,” said Vice-Mayor Juandiego Wade, who served the past 16 years on the city’s school board.

The reconfiguration is slated to cost $75 million just for Buford Middle School. But that dollar amount is not set in stone.

“If we can get a program and a facility that meets 85% or 90% of what’s being asked and yet costs $10 million less, let’s not just spend $75 [million] just because that’s a number,” said Councilor Brian Pinkston.

Mayor Lloyd Snook remarked later in the meeting: “If we’re going to spend $65 million to get a project that we’re not happy with, let’s go ahead and spend $70 [million] or whatever it takes to get something more that we are happy with.”

In order to fund that, and potentially other projects, tax increases could be coming. The questions remain: by how much? What will go to reconfiguration? And where else could that revenue go?

“It’s much sexier to look at something like a building to revamp that you can put a vision behind,” said Magill. “But we have a building of people who need us as well.”

As the budget process moves ahead, City Councilor Michael Payne asked staff to put together some information to say ‘if the city chooses to fund a certain project, what else may it have to sacrifice.’

