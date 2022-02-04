Advertise With Us
Back On Track
VDOT gives update on storm debris cleanup(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation have been working hard clearing up debris left behind after the storm on January 3.

Aside from pausing for snow, crews have been out every day of the week. The westbound right shoulder of Interstate-64 in Albemarle County is clear. Now, the crew’s sites are set on the eastbound right shoulder for this weekend.

“We’re asking motorists to be very much aware that those vehicles will be out there pretty much during daylight hours, seven days a week. It is going to be a mobile work zone, so the location will shift,” VDOT Culpeper District Communications Manager Lou Hatter said Friday, February 4.

The sheer amount of debris left behind means crews still have quite a few weeks left to go to get everything cleared.

