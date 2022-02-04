Virginia women’s basketball falls 65-57 at BC; Drops to 0-9 in ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but they couldn’t hang on, as the Cavaliers fell 65-57 at Boston College on Thursday night.

The loss drops UVA to 0-9 in the ACC.

The Wahoos jumped out to the early lead behind Kayden Lawson, as the sophomore scored all of her career-high 14 points in the 1st half, and Virginia led 34-25 at halftime.

BC opened the 2nd half on a 10-0 run, and they got up by as many as nine in the final frame.

Ten different players saw action on the court for the Cavaliers, though Lawson was the only one to score in double figures.

Mir McLean had eight points and ten rebounds for the ‘Hoos.

Virginia (3-16, 0-9 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action at home against Clemson on Sunday at 4:00.

