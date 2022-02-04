UVA cardiac care services impacted by COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Friday, February 4, is National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about heart health. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States.

Doctor Mike Valentine with UVA Health Heart and Vascular Center says preventing heart disease and stroke has been a challenge throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Patients are putting off seeing their physicians, getting medicine, and even going to the hospital in a time of emergency due to fear of being exposed to COVID-19.

Dr. Valentine says this is a major problem since symptoms must be caught early to prevent serious illness or death.

“That chest discomfort, that shortness of breath that would normally take you to the doctor or the emergency room, people are just putting it off and saying, ‘Well, I’m afraid to go to the emergency room so I’m not going to be seen,’” Valentine said. “So then we often see them now two days after their heart attack and sometimes they don’t even make it to the emergency room because they die at home.”

Any delay in getting care for a heart attack or stroke can put you at risk of permanent damage, Valentine says. He says knowing if you have a family history of heart disease or risk factors like high cholesterol, as well as spotting the signs early, can be a lifesaver.

Dr. Valentine says UVA Health is continuing telehealth services to continue to provide cardiac care to patients who may feel uneasy about going to see a doctor in person.

