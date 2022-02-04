Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

USDA to update school meal nutrition standards

The USDA is issuing new nutrition standards that will require less sodium and healthier grains...
The USDA is issuing new nutrition standards that will require less sodium and healthier grains for school meals.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden Administration is working to make school lunches healthier.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is issuing new nutrition standards for milk, whole grains and sodium in school meals.

Schools will be allowed to offer flavored low-fat one percent milk and 80% of grains must be whole grain rich.

Sodium limits are also being lowered. They’re going down 10%, starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

The USDA points out these changes are transitional, to help schools recover from COVID-19 and supply chain challenges.

The agency plans to develop more long-term standards for the 2024-2025 school year.

The last major update to school nutrition standards came in 2012.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days

Latest News

FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
US economy defies omicron and adds 467,000 jobs in January
Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Arbery’s shooter withdraws guilty plea on hate crime charge
View of the Koningshaven Bridge, known as De Hef, (The Lift), in Rotterdam, Netherlands,...
Yacht reportedly built for Bezos too big for Dutch bridge
Interstate 555 from Trumann to Bay in Arkansas was covered in ice Thursday afternoon. Numerous...
Storm expected to glaze Pennsylvania, New England in ice
Senator Mark Warner
Sen. Warner and other lawmakers call for extending telehealth