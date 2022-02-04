Sen. Warner and other lawmakers call for extending telehealth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Virginia Senator Mark Warner and other lawmakers are calling for the extension of telehealth services to be added to February legislation.

Sen. Warner also called for the permanent expansion of telehealth services in June of 2020. He says there is a reliance on broadband for this to work, but it is looking positive with the money Virginia has put into expanding broadband.

“I think overall in an otherwise pretty awful stories of what happened with covid the use of telehealth and the expansion of that use was something that shows frankly, where modern healthcare is headed,” Warner said.

Other supporters of telehealth expansion say this would allow data to be collected to inform Congress on potential permanent telehealth legislation.

