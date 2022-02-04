Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Police: Missing 4-year-old boy’s father charged with neglect

Despite a massive search effort, Hampton police say Codi Bigsby has not been found.
Despite a massive search effort, Hampton police say Codi Bigsby has not been found.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a man who reported his 4-year-old son missing earlier this week has been charged with child neglect.

Despite a massive search effort, Hampton police say Codi Bigsby has not been found, but his father, Cory Bigsby, was arrested Thursday night and charged with seven counts of felony child neglect.

News outlets report that police have said Cory Bigsby reported Codi missing around 9 a.m. Monday, saying that he had last seen the boy sleeping in bed hours earlier, but officials have been openly skeptical of that account.

Investigators with Hampton police and the FBI are working determine where and when Codi was last seen, asking anyone who has seen him since the holidays to come forward.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days

Latest News

The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
Former UVA employees fired due to previous COVID-19 vaccine mandate can reapply
Senator Mark Warner
Sen. Warner and other lawmakers call for extending telehealth
COVID-19
VDH: 1,572,022 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 16,703 deaths
(FILE)
‘We’ve got too many priorities’: Charlottesville works on FY23 budget