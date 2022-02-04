Orange County gets new public safety building

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County has spent more than $14.5 million on a new public safety building, and it’s been done it without having to raise taxes.

This includes a new space for the county’s 911 operators. Before they were in a basement, now it’s easier for them to keep the county safe.

“It’s a huge step up from our previous space, which was located in the basement and was a converted closet. So having a space really designed for what we do is extremely satisfying,” Emergency Communications Center Director Chris Cord said.

Not only did Orange County’s 911 Center get a new space, but the new public safety building combines all public safety agencies and the Board of Supervisors into one building.

“The board really thought about the long-term future, the community, and the needs of our public safety departments when they designed this. The building is designed to be expanded as necessary without having to add new infrastructure,” County Administrator Ted Voorhees said.

The building allows for growth in all the departments. The sheriff’s office was crammed into a space meant for half its size, now it can spread out and has access to lots of new technology.

“That was built for 20-some people, and when we left we had 40-some people working out of it,” Sheriff Mark Amos said.

“Currently, we have five staff members that operate daily in this side, but we have a large classroom area, which helps with classes until we grow in the future,” Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Mort said.

All new wings, new meetings rooms, and even new equipment is helping Orange County Emergency Services work together.

“That space allows us to provide services to the public and when they need us the most or when the power’s out or some kind of disaster,” Information Technology Director Larry Clement said.

Construction began in 2018 with the idea in the works for several years before.

“Putting all these departments together, shows that it’s a team effort,” Voorhees said.

The county’s new radio system for schools and emergency response is still in the works, but has gone from 17% to 95% coverage and will be complete in mid March.

