More Rain and Rising Temps Tonight. Rain Ending Later Friday. Temps Turn Colder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More rain ahead, areas of dense fog and slowly rising temperatures overnight. Additional rain of a half inch or more. The mildest temperatures in the 50s to near 60 for some in the Piedmont, will occur Friday morning. A cold front, will push through Friday morning and winds will shift from southwest to northwest and temperatures will start to fall. Most of the rain will occur in the morning hours, with a few lingering showers during the afternoon. By late Friday afternoon temperatures in the 40s across Central Virginia and some 30s for the Valley.

Much colder Friday night into Saturday morning, watch for icy areas! A cold sunny weekend with highs in the 30s Saturday morning lows in the 20s. Sunday highs upper 30s to low 40s and morning lows in the upper 10s to low 20s. Currently a dry stretch of days and seasonable to above average temperatures into next week.

Friday: Rain mainly through the AM, mild early, then temperatures falling. Colder by late PM. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Icy spots.

Saturday: Cold sunshine. Highs in the 30s. Lows lower 20s.

Sunday: Sunshine and chilly. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s. There could be a shower, mainly south and east Monday evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs around 50. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs low 50s

