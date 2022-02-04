Mild Start, Colder Finish

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kicking off Friday morning with the mildest temperatures in more than a month for many communities. A southwest breeze ahead of a strong Cold Front is causing a rise in temperature. The warmer conditions will not last very long. The wind will turn to the northwest this afternoon. Bringing in much colder weather by this evening and will last through the weekend.

Additional rain today. Many places have picked up half inch to an inch of rainfall since late Wednesday night.

Watch for icy areas overnight into Saturday morning as we fall below freezing. Any standing water or runoff could freeze and cause slick areas this weekend.

Watching a weak weather system Monday evening. It may bring a passing rain/snow/sleet shower, especially south and east.

Overall a quiet and dry weather pattern next week. Temperatures begin to modify mid to late next week.

Friday: Rain and drizzle. Temperatures start mild and end cooler. 50s near 60 degrees and then dropping to the 40s and upper 30s by this evening.

Friday night: A colder wind with lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Brisk sunshine and colder. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the teens.

Sunday: Chilly sunshine. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.