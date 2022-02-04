Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Judge temporarily blocks Youngkin’s mask order, ruling in favor of 7 school districts

The judge granted the temporary order in favor of seven school boards, including Richmond...
The judge granted the temporary order in favor of seven school boards, including Richmond Public Schools, that wanted Youngkin’s order blocked.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - A judge has granted a temporary restraining order on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order allowing parents to opt-out of universal masking for their children in schools, NBC Washington reports.

The judge granted the temporary order in favor of seven school boards, including Richmond Public Schools, that wanted Youngkin’s order blocked.

Lawyers from the Attorney General’s Office wanted the judge to block school districts from requiring universal masking.

“The governor will never stop fighting for parents’ ability to choose what is best for their children. The governor often said that this is not a pro-mask or anti-mask debate. It’s about parents knowing what’s best for their child’s health, and opting-out should there be a mask mandate. More voices, including from the scientific and medical community, call into question the efficacy behind a universal mask mandate for children. This is about what’s best for their kid’s health and who can best make that decision. We are going to appeal, this is just the first step in the judicial process,” Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said.

NBC Washington reports the judge made it clear that her decision is not a ruling about who is right and wrong on mask policy, but instead, she says it’s about determining who has the authority to decide masking rules for school districts.

The judge wrote that she found Youngkin’s executive order, which was issued through his emergency powers, cannot override school division policy, according to NBC Washington.

“Read the room Governor – today’s ruling is a huge win for parents across Virginia, and a major step in ensuring the safety of their children will be protected at school. Gov. Youngkin has been using Virginia’s children as political pawns in his game to appease the far-right, instead of prioritizing their health and safety first. And to threaten to withhold funding for our school divisions over this, which our Republican leadership has done multiple times, just takes this too far. Gov. Youngkin says he stands with parents, but I’m wondering which ones. It’s clear he doesn’t stand with the majority of Virginia parents, and thankfully today’s ruling will protect our children and parents alike,” Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker said.

Read the judge’s letter below:

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days

Latest News

Bella Saucerman
Crozet Girl Scout breaks cookie selling record
Taylor Waddy is a girls state champion at 170 pounds
Louisa County freshman win girls wrestling state title
VDOT gives update on storm debris cleanup
VDOT gives update on storm debris cleanup
(FILE)
UVA cardiac care services impacted by COVID-19