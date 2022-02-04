Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Crozet Girl Scout breaks cookie selling record

Bella Saucerman
Bella Saucerman(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A 12-year-old from Crozet has broken the Girl Scouts Virginia Skyline Council record.

Bella Saucerman sold 10,020 boxes of cookies in 2021, shattering the previous record of about 5,000, racking up $50,100.

Troop 246, which is a Bella part of, donates to deployed military members who live in and around Charlottesville.

“I had an original goal of 2,500 [boxes], and then once I got to that I slowly kept raising it and somehow I ended up at 10,000,” Saucerman said.

Saucerman isn’t done, though. She plans to be selling Girl Scout cookies at Lowes along Route 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 5.

