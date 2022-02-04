Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville businesses staying open with air filtration systems

By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As Charlottesville businesses work to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic, some are using special air filtration to keep customers safe.

“We want to see our customers, we want to see our friends and customers that have been missing us,” Brazos Assistant Manager Jared Soderberg said.

Tables inside Brazos Tacos have been closed off since the end of December to try and combat hospital overload. The first week of February, guests were welcomed back in.

“We do have an ultraviolet light somewhere in these vents that does a little bit of sanitation in the air, and then we do have a CO2 meter in the dining room,” Soderberg said. “So it’s high in the biggest room where a lot of CO2 is going to collect.”

Soderberg says the goal here is to bring in as much fresh air as possible.

“We keep that number below the number that the CDC says is the safe one, make sure we stay there, and we just keep track of it. It goes to our phones,” Soderberg said.

Other spots in Charlottesville take similar steps: ACAC Fitness and Wellness says it invested over $100,000 for its own filtration system. It upgraded to MERV 13 rated air filters, had all HVAC equipment tested and air balanced to optimize the outside air that was introduced into the building, and also purchased AIRPHX air sanitizing equipment. Staff say this uses nonthermal plasma to disinfect the air.

“Basically, the air entering into the unit is immediately disinfected, and the air leaving the unit is activated,” Kendall Skeen with ACAC said. “So this activated air as it leaves the unit, it not only disinfects the air, but also the surfaces in the facility.”

Brazos Tacos plans to open a second location in the spring, and staff members say this same COVID-19 technology will also be there.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days

Latest News

UVA Health
UVA doctors hopeful COVID-19 cases will drop
ABBA working with Century Link to install fiber broadband for faster internet.
Albemarle Broadband Authority and CenturyLink answer questions regarding expansion
Waynesboro Public Schools is spotlighting several Black alumni for Black History Month.
Waynesboro Public Schools celebrating Black History Month
Patron checking out books from the Staunton Public Library.
Staunton and Augusta Co. libraries see opportunity in COVID-19-era service