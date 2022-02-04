Charlottesville businesses staying open with air filtration systems

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As Charlottesville businesses work to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic, some are using special air filtration to keep customers safe.

“We want to see our customers, we want to see our friends and customers that have been missing us,” Brazos Assistant Manager Jared Soderberg said.

Tables inside Brazos Tacos have been closed off since the end of December to try and combat hospital overload. The first week of February, guests were welcomed back in.

“We do have an ultraviolet light somewhere in these vents that does a little bit of sanitation in the air, and then we do have a CO2 meter in the dining room,” Soderberg said. “So it’s high in the biggest room where a lot of CO2 is going to collect.”

Soderberg says the goal here is to bring in as much fresh air as possible.

“We keep that number below the number that the CDC says is the safe one, make sure we stay there, and we just keep track of it. It goes to our phones,” Soderberg said.

Other spots in Charlottesville take similar steps: ACAC Fitness and Wellness says it invested over $100,000 for its own filtration system. It upgraded to MERV 13 rated air filters, had all HVAC equipment tested and air balanced to optimize the outside air that was introduced into the building, and also purchased AIRPHX air sanitizing equipment. Staff say this uses nonthermal plasma to disinfect the air.

“Basically, the air entering into the unit is immediately disinfected, and the air leaving the unit is activated,” Kendall Skeen with ACAC said. “So this activated air as it leaves the unit, it not only disinfects the air, but also the surfaces in the facility.”

Brazos Tacos plans to open a second location in the spring, and staff members say this same COVID-19 technology will also be there.

